But while Victoria’s Secret has given its new ambassadors the power to consult on important decisions and made its board of directors overwhelmingly female, this campaign illustrates how far Victoria’s Secret has fallen behind. Women looking for equality and empowerment in their lingerie have plenty of options now — many of them, unlike Victoria’s Secret, actually run by women. And when even a star as famed for her sex appeal as Kim Kardashian is selling functionality over the male gaze in her lingerie line, Victoria’s Secret’s pivot is pitifully behind the times.