When asked, the White House will repeat the position Biden has held since the 2020 campaign: that marijuana should be decriminalized on the federal level so states can make their own decisions about recreational use. It should be moved from Schedule I, which classifies it as “no currently accepted medical use and a high potential for abuse,” to Schedule II, where it would still be classified as dangerous but more research could be done on it. While he supports medicinal use, he hasn’t come around on recreational use.