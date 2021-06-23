Kinzer argues that the history of U.S. intervention in Nicaragua and the broader region deprives the United States of “moral authority” in this situation. Perhaps, but that has never stopped members of Congress from expressing themselves. In the 1970s, when the last scion of the Somoza family dictatorship ruled, congressional liberals did everything they could to bring him down, including by providing moral and political support to the Sandinista rebels fighting against him. America’s “moral authority” wasn’t any higher then. But the human rights advocates in Congress made a difference. They helped shake the foundations of the Somoza dynasty. Today, people with the power and influence of Ocasio-Cortez and Khanna could also make a difference — if they’re really serious about human rights.