The funny thing is, we’re so divided on this subject today in part because we’ve been so united over this year. We’re convinced that the future must be all-or-nothing because the past 15 months were all-or-nothing, and we’re convinced that the future must be totally shared because we shared the past 15 months, too. We had to work not only as our peers did but also as our bosses did — and at least as everyone else did who had the luxury of staying home while others put themselves in danger away from it.