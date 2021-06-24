Sustaining the flow of more than 1,000 U.N. trucks a month through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and northwest Syria ought to be an easy decision for the Security Council. Senior U.N. officials and aid organization representatives told the council Wednesday that without it, 1.4 million people, many of them refugees from other parts of Syria living in camps, would lose the food boxes they depend on for survival. In addition, a U.N. program to vaccinate people — including front-line aid workers — against the coronavirus would cease, at a moment when infection rates in the region are spiking. The likely results would be an uncontainable epidemic, the quick spread of other diseases and, quite possibly, famine. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres appeared before the council to warn of “devastating consequences” if the border crossing did not remain open, and most of the council’s members strongly agreed.
Not, however, Russia, which has been seeking to shut off U.N. aid corridors into northern Syria so that its ally, the blood-soaked Damascus regime of Bashar al-Assad, can starve into submission areas of the country it does not control. That includes the northwestern province of Idlib, which is still ruled by Sunni rebel forces, including some with ties to al-Qaeda, and a northeastern zone held by Kurds. Last year, the Russians forced the closure of three of the four cross-border humanitarian delivery routes to Syria; they argue that the United Nations should deliver aid only under the Assad government’s auspices. Yet the regime has demonstrated that it will use food as a weapon. It previously blocked U.N. aid deliveries to rebel-held areas around Damascus to the point of famine. After Russia refused to reauthorize a U.N. aid corridor into northeastern Syria a year ago, the regime again restricted aid missions, and humanitarian needs soared by 38 percent, officials say.
In the case of Idlib province, there is no Plan B, as Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council. “Without cross-border access, more Syrians will die,” she said. “We know that. Front-line U.N. workers know it. NGOs know it. Assad knows it.” Yet Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, was unmoved. He claimed the U.N. corridor was being used “for the benefit of terrorists holed up in Idlib” and that shipments from Assad-controlled territory were “the only legitimate way of delivering humanitarian assistance.” If Russia sticks to that position through the next two weeks, Mr. Biden will have his answer about Mr. Putin.
