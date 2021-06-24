“We’ll find out within the next six months to a year whether or not we actually have a strategic dialogue that matters,” President Biden said last week following his first summit meeting with Vladimir Putin. In fact, the answer may be known much sooner than that. Among the issues Mr. Biden raised with the Russian ruler was Syria — and in particular, the reauthorization of a humanitarian aid corridor run by the United Nations that is crucial to providing food, medicine and coronavirus vaccinations to 2.8 million people, most of them women and children. Moscow is hinting it may block the U.N. Security Council resolution needed to keep the aid flowing after July 10, triggering a dire humanitarian crisis. If he is interested in cooperation with Mr. Biden, one of the simplest and easiest things Mr. Putin could do is relax that position. So far, he hasn’t.

Sustaining the flow of more than 1,000 U.N. trucks a month through the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and northwest Syria ought to be an easy decision for the Security Council. Senior U.N. officials and aid organization representatives told the council Wednesday that without it, 1.4 million people, many of them refugees from other parts of Syria living in camps, would lose the food boxes they depend on for survival. In addition, a U.N. program to vaccinate people — including front-line aid workers — against the coronavirus would cease, at a moment when infection rates in the region are spiking. The likely results would be an uncontainable epidemic, the quick spread of other diseases and, quite possibly, famine. U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres appeared before the council to warn of “devastating consequences” if the border crossing did not remain open, and most of the council’s members strongly agreed.

Not, however, Russia, which has been seeking to shut off U.N. aid corridors into northern Syria so that its ally, the blood-soaked Damascus regime of Bashar al-Assad, can starve into submission areas of the country it does not control. That includes the northwestern province of Idlib, which is still ruled by Sunni rebel forces, including some with ties to al-Qaeda, and a northeastern zone held by Kurds. Last year, the Russians forced the closure of three of the four cross-border humanitarian delivery routes to Syria; they argue that the United Nations should deliver aid only under the Assad government’s auspices. Yet the regime has demonstrated that it will use food as a weapon. It previously blocked U.N. aid deliveries to rebel-held areas around Damascus to the point of famine. After Russia refused to reauthorize a U.N. aid corridor into northeastern Syria a year ago, the regime again restricted aid missions, and humanitarian needs soared by 38 percent, officials say.

In the case of Idlib province, there is no Plan B, as Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. representative to the United Nations, told the Security Council. “Without cross-border access, more Syrians will die,” she said. “We know that. Front-line U.N. workers know it. NGOs know it. Assad knows it.” Yet Russia’s U.N. ambassador, Vasily Nebenzya, was unmoved. He claimed the U.N. corridor was being used “for the benefit of terrorists holed up in Idlib” and that shipments from Assad-controlled territory were “the only legitimate way of delivering humanitarian assistance.” If Russia sticks to that position through the next two weeks, Mr. Biden will have his answer about Mr. Putin.

