Public figures such as the head of state. Because although the nation’s second Catholic president is a regular Mass attendee who by his own account once considered the priesthood himself, he also supports abortion rights — and it’s no mystery how the church feels about that.
The vote at the bishops’ conference on whether to move forward with the document has turned into a divisive and unfortunately public debate. Conservative bishops suggested that a pro-choice president deserved public chastisement; a smaller progressive wing suggested that conservatives’ sudden desire to issue a statement was more partisan than pastoral.
Conservative votes carried the day. Progressives lamented that the targeting of a political figure would force the bishops’ conference “into the very heart of the toxic partisan strife.”
Ostensibly, the yet-to-be-drafted statement on “Eucharistic coherence” would be meant solely to educate the faithful on the meaning of the church’s most holy sacrament. But in voting to move forward with its drafting at all — against the guidance of the Vatican — the bishops’ conference is sowing questions about the steadiness and moral focus of the U.S. Catholic Church.
After the USCCB’s guidance is drafted, its approval would require unanimous consent of the conference’s more than 200 members, or else two-thirds agreement plus the Vatican’s (unlikely) blessing. And both Bishop W. Francis Malooly of Delaware and Archbishop Wilton Cardinal Gregory of D.C., who preside over the parishes where Biden regularly attends Mass, have said they have no plans to deny the president Communion.
Thus, the entire process will have been sound and fury, signifying … well, not nothing, but certainly not a unified front that might be confidently relied on as a functioning authority. And while crises of credibility are occurring in institutions both secular and religious, they’re especially bad for a church that, as a result of its sexual abuse crisis, is already hemorrhaging legitimacy in the public eye.
So why go after Biden, and why now? And why isn’t the church attending to other pro-life issues — the death penalty, unjust war, the climate crisis — with the same level of concern?
If Biden has acted against church teaching, so have many other figures whom the U.S. bishops have had seemingly few qualms about supporting, including his predecessor, Donald Trump. “It would be misleading,” the Vatican cautioned the USCCB before this vote, “to give the impression that abortion and euthanasia alone constitute the only grave matters of Catholic moral and social teaching.”
The lesson most observers have taken away is that the Catholic Church — in the United States, at least — is less a moral institution than a political one, and that its leadership is willing to use its authority to pursue partisan ends.
Religious membership has declined sharply in recent decades, and especially over the past 10 years. Today, fewer than 50 percent of U.S. adults are members of a church, synagogue or mosque, down 20 percentage points from the turn of the 21st century. And among religious groups, the decline in membership and church attendance is steeper for Catholics than Protestants.
When surveyed about their turn away from the church, many former Catholics cite the politicization of the American church, its seeming alignment with the conservative movement and the Republican Party, and its embrace of culture-war issues such as abortion out of proportion to the rest of Catholic teaching. The U.S. church’s conservative leadership is alienating everyone up to and including its own pope. (“It is an honor if the Americans attack me,” Pope Francis said in 2019, referring to the persistent criticism of his positions on the environment, immigration, poverty and capitalism from the United States’ reactionary wing.)
The internal workings of the church are frequently complex and often disillusioning; everyday Catholics such as myself are often better advised to tend to their own immortal souls rather than the hierarchy’s arcane debates. As a matter of principle and pragmatism, this tends to be the safest approach to maintaining one’s faith; when the church so clearly engages in earthly politics, trust tends to shrink rather than grow.
The U.S. Catholic bishops describe their proposed Eucharistic guidance as a “teaching document” meant to strengthen the church. The lesson they’re actually teaching is a disappointing one.
