When surveyed about their turn away from the church, many former Catholics cite the politicization of the American church, its seeming alignment with the conservative movement and the Republican Party, and its embrace of culture-war issues such as abortion out of proportion to the rest of Catholic teaching. The U.S. church’s conservative leadership is alienating everyone up to and including its own pope. (“It is an honor if the Americans attack me,” Pope Francis said in 2019, referring to the persistent criticism of his positions on the environment, immigration, poverty and capitalism from the United States’ reactionary wing.)