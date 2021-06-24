Smartly, the Biden team is trying to avoid falling into the trap of ignoring Chinese human rights abuses in exchange for smooth relations. But China’s leaders are surely going to use Biden’s desire for stability to pressure the United States to back down. The U.S. business community and Wall Street are also pushing the administration to roll back sanctions and tariffs, which have raised the costs of doing business in China. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute has identified 82 major corporations that are benefiting from Uyghur forced labor, including Apple, General Motors and Victoria’s Secret.