Dr. Bloom says it “seems likely the sequences were deleted to obscure their existence.” When he asked the researchers why they did it, they didn’t answer. We already know of China’s attempt to cover up the early outbreak, punish Wuhan doctors who were alarmed about it, and withhold information from the population about the human transmissibility of the virus. China took offline a major database at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and imposed gag orders on medical workers and others. It has steadfastly denied that any kind of laboratory accident contributed to the pandemic and repeatedly suggested that the origins are outside its borders. Dr. Bloom’s discovery just adds to the pile of questions about whether China is hiding something. It is time to launch a serious, sustained investigation.