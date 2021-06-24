Biden showed this talent on Wednesday while delivering a eulogy for Virginia’s John Warner, a Republican former senator who was well-respected on both sides of the aisle, and was known for his cordial demeanor, foreign policy credentials and willingness to eschew partisanship when the nation’s interests were at stake. Biden observed that Warner “understood that democracy is more than a form of government; democracy is a way of being. He understood it begins and grows in an open heart, and with the willingness to work across the aisle and come together in common cause.” The president remarked that Warner understood empathy is the “fuel of democracy” and allows us “to see each other as fellow Americans even when we disagree . . . especially when we disagree.”