Biden showed this talent on Wednesday while delivering a eulogy for Virginia’s John Warner, a Republican former senator who was well-respected on both sides of the aisle, and was known for his cordial demeanor, foreign policy credentials and willingness to eschew partisanship when the nation’s interests were at stake. Biden observed that Warner “understood that democracy is more than a form of government; democracy is a way of being. He understood it begins and grows in an open heart, and with the willingness to work across the aisle and come together in common cause.” The president remarked that Warner understood empathy is the “fuel of democracy” and allows us “to see each other as fellow Americans even when we disagree . . . especially when we disagree.”
One could not help but notice that today’s Republicans bear no resemblance to Warner. Unlike Warner, they treat opponents as enemies and delight in creating divisive issues over made-up cultural memes. When Biden recalled that Warner “forged consensus and made sure our system worked and delivered for the people,” he implicitly highlighted Republicans’ utter disinterest in finding consensus. When Biden remarked that Warner opposed torture, supported gun safety and worked to defend “the rule of law and the independence of the judiciary,” it was hard not to recognize that there is nothing today’s Republicans would not do to further their own partisan advantage — whether it is nixing the bipartisan Jan. 6 commission, impairing voting access or promulgating the “big lie” that the election was stolen.
Biden also made clear that Warner, as a senator from a Southern state that once led the Confederacy and later championed resistance to integration, understood the need to confront our past. “While we’ve never made real the full promise of America to all Americans, John’s life is a reminder that every generation . . . has opened the door of opportunity a little bit wider. Every one,” Biden said. “And the mission handed down generation to generation is the work of perfecting the union — a mission he now leaves us with a way forward. That’s the power of remembrance. It lies not just in our history, but in our hope for the future.”
The Republican Party now prides itself on historical amnesia and ridicules efforts to confront our past as un-American or “Marxist inspired.” The GOP of 2021 delights in painting women of color as “radical” and “extreme,” seeking to portray them as a threat to America. And in minimizing the role of white nationalists in the assault on the Capitol and making a false equivalence to the overwhelmingly peaceful Black Lives Matter, they reveal that white grievance and resentment are central to their political strategy.
There is no equivalent to Warner in the current Senate. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) might come closest, but even he refused to allow voting rights to be debated on the floor, and voted against or opposed qualified women of color based on specious accusations of extremism (e.g., Vanita Gupta, Kristen Clarke, Neera Tanden and Kiran Ahuja). Despite this, he is by far the Republican senator most willing to put country over party.
The present-day GOP is not the party of John Warner, John McCain, George H.W. Bush, Howard Baker — or even Ronald Reagan. Its fixation with partisan advantage, adoption of an authoritarian outlook, repudiation of America’s fundamental creed (“all men are created equal”), devotion to the president who incited insurrection and contempt for facts put our democracy at risk.
It is little wonder Warner endorsed Biden in 2020. He surely would be distressed to see that his party continues to get even worse.