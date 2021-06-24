Perhaps counterintuitively, high levels of resignations are a sign of optimism. Workers feel confident enough to quit because they know other positions are out there — positions with better pay, more flexible hours, maybe even more rewarding responsibilities. Quitters, it seems, can indeed prosper. That’s partly because lots of businesses are scrambling to scale up at once, and partly because so many Americans who’d normally be competing for those vacancies still appear unable or unwilling to return to work.