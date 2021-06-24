In 1988, I was gay-bashed in Akron, Ohio. I was foolish, young and bulletproof then, and decided to leave the Interbelt Nite Club to walk home on my own. My fake ID had gotten me in, and I think I felt I could ride that stroke of good luck all the way home. The three men who attacked me seemed to come out of nowhere in the darkness. They followed me and said strange, specifically lewd things about my body and what they believed I was doing with it inside the club.