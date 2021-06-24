Jared and Ivanka are new people now. New people who are very distant from former president Donald Trump and all things former-president-Donald-Trump-related, and who cannot possibly be held accountable for anything he does or says — or, indeed, anything they themselves did or said in the before-times.
Let them explain this a little more. It would be completely unreasonable — nay, unjust! — to hold the Jared of June 2021 and the Ivanka of June 2021 accountable for the actions of their so-called past selves. What is the self? Remember, we are all ships of Theseus, whose cells, day after day, are destroyed and replaced with new ones, until the Self that stands there is wrought from entirely new materials from the Self of the past. And yet we seek to hold this brand-new self accountable for the actions of the old? Lunacy!
Society has not been constituted as it is so that a promising young man such as Jared Kushner will have to face consequences for anything he has done in the past. Why, he was so much younger then! A babe in arms! Besides, Now-Jared barely remembers reading those 25 books, and as you can see, the peace in the Middle East over which he ostensibly presided has evaporated into nothing, as though he never tried at all, and he ought not to be asked or confronted about it.
Their point is, there is no permanence in one’s being! The you of yesterday is killed to make room for the you of today who drives its cart over the old self’s bones! Each time you go to sleep, who is to say that there is any continuity between the you who shuts their eyes and the you who reawakens?
How can you ask Jared and Ivanka to do anything but be welcomed and embraced, as they deserve, merely because two impostors masquerading as themselves may or may not have done things in the past? Why, they are barely visiting Mar-a-Lago at all now, and when they do, it is with their faces in rigid masks of disapproval!
The person it is most sad for is Donald Trump, who does not understand the complex nature of the self and wants to keep approaching them as though they are who they always were: people who still have yet to state clearly that they believe President Biden fairly won the election. How sad that they are trapped in these bodies that so closely resemble two people who were active, complicit participants in the Trump administration.
No, there can be no consequences and no accountability; today-Jared and today-Ivanka are entirely new people who are appalled by their associations to Donald Trump and have nothing to say to him, and they would very much like today-you to invite them to the today-Hamptons.
