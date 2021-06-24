For Burns, both historical inquiry and the American project are driven by an interest in new voices and an openness to fresh information. He sees those qualities as crucial to the search for truth and to the process of national self-improvement. I don’t always share Burns’s optimism that Americans can, or even want to, be guided by the better angels of our nature. But like him, I am concerned that curiosity and the national self-confidence required for reckoning with the past are endangered by rigid thinking that treats history as a political weapon.