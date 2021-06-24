In Maryland, the epidemic is just about over. The state is reporting an average of less than one daily case per 100,000 residents, one of only three states to do so. Test positivity is 0.6 percent, and, most important, there has been a 90 percent reduction in hospitalization since April. Given these remarkable trends, it is fitting for Maryland to be one of the 33 states to abandon mandatory masking in schools statewide, with the realization that last year’s ubiquitous precautions are no longer necessary.
It is now well established that the risk of serious harm to children from the coronavirus is very low. Earlier measures of the hospitalization rate of children upon infection, estimated to be 0.1-1.9 percent, is a small fraction of the adult rate. The most recent evidence suggests that even these low rates are substantially overstated. In fact, coronavirus and influenza hospitalization rates in children are comparable.
These statistics should reassure parents nervous about the infection of their unvaccinated children. Combining this low risk of harm with the low probability of an unvaccinated child getting infected today in Maryland paints an even brighter picture. Maryland’s 73 percent of adults with at least one dose (the tenth-highest in the country) and at least 8 percent of the population (including children) with natural immunity from prior infection is rapidly snuffing out the virus.
The growing immune population protects those who are still vulnerable. This is why, throughout the state, cases are plummeting even in unvaccinated populations. Indeed, present conditions indicate the chance of catching the coronavirus from one encounter is just 0.00007 percent. As seen with Israel’s faster and more comprehensive vaccination effort, vaccinating children was not a precondition for cases to plunge and for lives to quickly return to normal, even for the unvaccinated. Here too, most of daily life in Maryland is already prudently mask-free; this freedom can also be safely extended to our schools.
Masking was appropriate before widespread vaccination. However, as the vaccinated population grows and cases fall sharply, masking is quickly becoming hygiene theater, something that makes us feel safe but may do little to keep us safe. While some hygiene theater is harmless (think infrared thermometers), much is not. For example, a study published in Science indicates that plexiglass barriers in schools can actually amplify coronavirus transmission. Similarly, deep cleaning to reduce surface transmission, an almost infinitesimal risk, wastes time and money and can exacerbate autoimmune disorders by eliminating the antigens that stimulate normal immune function.
Though, for some, masking is only a minor inconvenience, there are harmful effects in leaving mask mandates in place. Masks may make it harder to breathe, particularly while exercising, and may discourage physical activity at a time when obesity rates in children are climbing (which ironically heightens their risk from the coronavirus and other diseases). Masking encumbers socialization as well as communication and speech development by blocking the visualization of mouth movements, obscuring facial expressions and muffling voices. Masking also heightens anxiety of children with autism and other sensory processing challenges. More generally, masks are uncomfortable for extended wear — why would we unnecessarily inflict that on our children?
Students have paid a hefty price to keep adults safe: learning loss, skyrocketing dropout rates and a youth mental health crisis that officials around the country have deemed a state of emergency. Despite the state’s recommendations, Maryland’s districts retain full discretion on masking in schools and may be reluctant to lift restrictions, especially those districts that were hesitant to reopen this past school year. They may also be awaiting official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance despite the agency’s sluggish and overly cautious approach to schools and a history of being influenced by the same groups calling to retain these unnecessary measures. County leaders must resist the temptation to substitute unjustified fear for good policy. They should follow the new statewide recommendations and lead the public with evidence-based policies that make masking optional.
Maryland’s students have had among the fewest days in the classroom of students in any state this past year. We owe it to them to repay their sacrifices as the pandemic draws to a close. They deserve a full-time, mask-free summer and fall, full of joyous camps, sports, after-school activities and classes unfettered by needless masking and symbolic prophylactics. We no longer have to wait to see kids’ smiling faces in classrooms again.