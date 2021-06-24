Students have paid a hefty price to keep adults safe: learning loss, skyrocketing dropout rates and a youth mental health crisis that officials around the country have deemed a state of emergency. Despite the state’s recommendations, Maryland’s districts retain full discretion on masking in schools and may be reluctant to lift restrictions, especially those districts that were hesitant to reopen this past school year. They may also be awaiting official Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance despite the agency’s sluggish and overly cautious approach to schools and a history of being influenced by the same groups calling to retain these unnecessary measures. County leaders must resist the temptation to substitute unjustified fear for good policy. They should follow the new statewide recommendations and lead the public with evidence-based policies that make masking optional.