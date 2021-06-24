The results are stunning. Bloomberg reports: “In Missouri, Arkansas and Utah, the seven-day average of hospital admissions with confirmed covid-19 has increased more than 30% in the past two weeks. . . . In Mississippi, the hospitalization rate is up 5% in the period.” This means more hospitalizations — which Bloomberg notes is “particularly jarring among 18- to 29-year-olds in the outlier states” — and ultimately more deaths. As Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said this week, every one of these deaths is preventable. Unvaccinated Americans are at risk of infection from all covid-19 variants, including the particularly virulent delta variant.