They worried an acquittal would mean danger. While this may have been the mind-set of many nationally, it’s particularly true here, connected to the passive-aggressive “Minnesota nice” culture. That culture shades its heart of malice with false smiles, and obfuscates a racism with deep roots in our state. I think, for instance, of the Duluth lynchings of 1920, in which three Black men were killed, or the “race row” riots of 1931, when a White mob of 3,000 stoned a home in a White neighborhood of South Minneapolis that had been bought by a Black couple, Edith and Arthur Lee.