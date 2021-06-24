The relief this time pulled me back from the brink of despair, though not quite toward a hopeful tomorrow, as on the same day Chauvin was convicted of killing George Floyd, we learned of yet another killing — that of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.
This seemed to be the sentiment shared by many Black people and advocates for justice in Minnesota the day Chauvin was convicted. People gathered in celebration. They sang, they cried, they blasted classic theme songs of Black revolution. But it was a celebration tempered by reality.
To me, the reality was best illustrated by a series of posts by Tray’von Castile, my brother-in-law and the first cousin of Philando, in which he celebrated the conviction while renewing calls to revisit Philando’s case. This is the tension many of us live with — the city more peaceful for a moment, but not at rest.
It’s what lingered for many of us in the days after Chauvin’s conviction, and now as he is about to be sentenced. As I scrolled through social media and read incoming text messages, the tone was the same: relief with hesitation to hope. It was hard to trust that the tide had truly turned.
Personally, I couldn’t help questioning whether everyone in the Twin Cities experienced relief in the same way. Some White people's newfound interest in matters of justice still leaves me suspicious. Some have genuinely awakened to the existence of systemic injustice against Black people. But conversations I had with others revealed that their relief came from a different place.
For them, the relief was that Chauvin’s conviction would most likely dissuade further destruction of the city. They feared the language that would be spoken by the oppressed if they went unheard this time. Their concern was not primarily about justice for any one person, but for the preservation of property and American propaganda about justice for all.
Some who are invested in masking their racism and perpetuating the idea of this place as the poster child for equality and forward progress would have you believe their celebration was for justice. They hoped for the right outcome, they said. But they hoped for the wrong reason.
They worried an acquittal would mean danger. While this may have been the mind-set of many nationally, it’s particularly true here, connected to the passive-aggressive “Minnesota nice” culture. That culture shades its heart of malice with false smiles, and obfuscates a racism with deep roots in our state. I think, for instance, of the Duluth lynchings of 1920, in which three Black men were killed, or the “race row” riots of 1931, when a White mob of 3,000 stoned a home in a White neighborhood of South Minneapolis that had been bought by a Black couple, Edith and Arthur Lee.
I recall my own experience with this type of behavior. Shortly after moving to Minnesota, my brother-in-law and I went to a wireless store to buy Mother’s Day gifts for our wives. We were refused service and asked to leave. The young White attendant exclaimed that she was “uncomfortable” serving us. Shocked and dejected, I took to social media to call the company to account — to no avail.
I later learned that a White man here in Minneapolis, whom I knew, felt my public protest unbecoming. I rejected his notion, and we later shared lunch to discuss the matter. He asserted that he understood and cared about the Black experience, and invited me to walk to the Philando Castile memorial with him. I declined. Like some people’s celebrations of Chauvin’s conviction, the invitation had the scent of insincerity.
So I’m unsure how far the needle has moved. Have hearts been changed? Or, to quote one local poet, will “the blazing White convictions fade to gray apathy on a particularly nice day in August up north at lakeside cabins”?
Notwithstanding my — our — hesitation to accept that this moment of accountability has permanently shifted America’s posture toward Black people and policing, the point remains: We have reason to celebrate. And this may yet signify a reason to hope.
I push myself to embrace the idea of a hopeful tomorrow, and encourage others to do the same. But my true hope lies in the day when God will right every wrong. On that day, the relief won’t be temporary, or blunted by hesitation. Instead, we will experience peace. I look forward to it. In the meantime, this moment will do.
Read more: