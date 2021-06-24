So if attacks on Biden’s successful vaccination response and the “big lie” are not helping them sway voters, how is the GOP’s latest made-up controversy, critical race theory, working out? For starters, most voters do not know what Republicans are yammering about. The Politico-Morning Consult poll found that 19 percent have a favorable view of critical race theory, and 52 percent admit they either do not have an opinion or have never heard of it. Fewer than 30 percent have a negative or somewhat negative view of the obscure academic theory. Even among Republicans and Republican-leaners, 44 percent have no opinion or never heard of it.