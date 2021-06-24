It was a poorly written partisan wish list — exactly the kind of legislation the filibuster was designed to stop. Yet Democrats pilloried Republicans for objecting to it, accusing them of supporting voter suppression and a return to Jim Crow — until one of their own, Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) declared his opposition to what he rightly called their “partisan voting legislation.” Manchin’s announcement forced Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer (N.Y.) to negotiate a scaled-down framework to win Manchin’s support. He had no choice. If Manchin withheld his vote, S. 1 would have died because of insufficient Democratic votes — which would have undermined Schumer’s Republican “voter suppression” narrative. So, Schumer agreed to a Manchin substitute he knew would never even receive a vote — so he could move forward with his show vote on the Democrats’ original election bill. In fact, there was never an actual “Manchin bill” — just some vague talking points. If there had been actual legislation, and Schumer was serious about it, he could have brought it up for a vote instead of S.1. But he didn’t — because it didn’t exist and might not have gotten enough Democratic support if it did.