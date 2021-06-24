On Wednesday, the court handed down a momentous decision in Cedar Point v. Hassid, striking down a state law that has been in operation since the 1970s. The details of this case matter, but most important is the broader context: The Roberts court may allow the Affordable Care Act to stand, and may not always agree with the Republican Party in its coming deluge of suits against the Biden administration. But big business will get just about everything it wants from this court.