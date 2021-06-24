To be sure, Chauvin’s crime was heinous. As the whole world knows, he kept his knee on Floyd’s neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds — including, most egregiously, for at least two minutes after he became aware that Floyd had no pulse. While the presumptive sentence in Minnesota for a second-degree murderer with no previous criminal convictions is between 12 and 15 years, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill ruled in May that there are “aggravated” factors that allow him to at least double that time. They include that Chauvin abused his position as a law enforcement officer, that he acted with particular cruelty and that he committed his crimes in front of children. The prosecution is seeking 30 years.