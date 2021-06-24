In the end, we have two contradictory explanations for why and when Lafayette Square was cleared. The first is that it was all to allow a contractor to install some fencing before nightfall. The second is that it was to allow Trump to safely walk to St. John’s for his photo op. Taken together, the timing of the operation, initial statements from the Trump administration and the Justice Department’s arguments in court just aren’t consistent with the first explanation. But they’re entirely consistent with the second. That isn’t definitive proof that the park was cleared for Trump’s stunt. But contrary to the IG’s report, it certainly isn’t proof that it wasn’t.