Trump and his supporters quickly claimed the report vindicated him and his administration, while media critics cited the affair as more evidence of the Washington press corps’ bias and anti-Trump agenda.
But even on its own terms, the IG’s report doesn’t vindicate the Trump administration. Nor does it prove that media accounts of the incident were erroneous. At best, it clears only the Park Police — and not the Secret Service or any other law enforcement agencies present — of coordinating with the White House to clear the park for Trump’s photo op. And even that conclusion requires a lot of deference to the officials being investigated.
The report bases its findings on two key pieces of evidence. First, it points to documents, phone calls and emails between Park Police and Secret Service officials and the fencing contractor to establish that there was indeed a plan in place to install fencing and that the contractor had arrived on-site with materials on the afternoon of June 1.
But the fact that there was a plan to install new fencing doesn’t undermine criticism of the park-clearing. The question is: Why did the agencies forcibly clear the park 37 minutes before a city curfew, while there was still a large crowd? Why abet a violent confrontation between police and unsuspecting protesters, bystanders and journalists? Why couldn’t the fencing be installed either earlier that day or later that night?
The report offers several explanations, none of which make much sense. For example, the report quotes Park Police officials who said the curfew was immaterial because in previous days, “the curfew was ineffective in stopping the unrest in Lafayette Park.”
That may be true, but it’s hard to see how clearing the park just before curfew, against a large, peaceful crowd that had no reason to expect police violence was the option of least resistance. By starting before curfew, hundreds of people — nearly all of whom correctly believed they were acting lawfully — were subjected to a violent police action and given little opportunity to avoid it. And a larger crowd is harder to control and is less likely to hear warnings. (The report concedes that the Park Police warnings were inaudible to most of the protesters.)
Another explanation the report offered is that in previous days, “acts of violence increased in the late afternoon and evenings,” and that the fencing contractor “requested that because of the current environment at the park, installation of the fence occur before nightfall.”
This would be persuasive if there had been any noticeable effort to install the fence during daylight hours. In fact, nearly everything about the way the operation was carried out virtually guaranteed the fence would be installed at night. For example, the report concedes that the contractor asked the Park Police for permission to install the fence earlier in the afternoon. The agency refused, citing a lack of manpower. That in itself seems to contradict the report’s claims that the plan had been in motion for days.
Moreover, if avoiding night installation was so critical and if, as the report says, the contractor had been on-site with the fencing materials as early as 4:30 p.m., we should at least expect the installation to have begun promptly after the park was cleared. That didn’t happen, either. According to the report, while the park was clear by 6:50 p.m., but fence installation didn’t begin until 7:30.
So the administration evicted the park about 40 minutes before curfew, allegedly to save daylight, then promptly gave back the time saved with a 40-minute delay installing the fence.
The report doesn’t speculate on what caused the delay. But it does neatly coincide with Trump’s photo op. Trump began his Rose Garden speech (in which he called for crackdowns on protesters) at 6:43 p.m., just as police were finishing evicting the protesters. He began walking to St. John’s at 7:01 p.m., then returned to the White House at 7:18 p.m. According to the IG report, the fence installation began 12 minutes later. That evening, the sun set at 8:28 p.m. The fence wasn’t completed until 12:30 a.m. — which means four of the five hours of fence work were performed at night.
The report also points out that the Park Police weren’t legally bound to respect the D.C. curfew. But having the legal authority for a police action doesn’t mean it’s a good idea. Nor does it preclude the possibility that the timing was intentional, retributive, or done for political purposes.
The other evidence the report cites are statements from Park Police officials that they didn’t learn about Trump’s visit until late in the day and that learning of his plans had no impact on their predetermined timeline.
There are obvious problems with any IG’s office putting so much credence in statements from the very officials they’re investigating. But this is particularly true of the Park Police, an agency with a history of secrecy, cronyism and lax oversight of police misconduct. (Gregory T. Monahan, who was acting chief of the agency last summer, has a history of his own.)
It’s also the same agency that has been putting out erroneous information about the incident since moments after it happened. Park Police and Interior Department officials initially insisted, for example, that the protesters were never subjected to tear gas. When confronted with evidence that pepper spray had been used, they fell back on a semantic distinction between pepper spray and tear gas. The IG report concedes that protesters were subjected to both.
Park Police and Interior Department officials also responded to criticism of the operation by pointing out that about 50 officers had been injured during the protests, a figure reiterated in the report. But when Monahan testified before Congress, he conceded that just one officer had been injured that day at the park, and it was during the clearance, not before.
The IG’s conclusion that Trump and his allies now celebrate also conflicts with previous statements from the Trump administration itself. Immediately after the incident, the White House claimed the park was cleared to enforce the city curfew. Days later, Interior Secretary David Bernhardt claimed the park was cleared because it was in a “state of siege.” As my colleague Philip Bump points out, the fencing appeared to be an afterthought.
Finally, the IG’s report contradicts what the Justice Department’s own lawyers have said in court while representing former Trump administration officials. During oral arguments in a lawsuit brought by the ACLU on behalf of protesters, the DOJ argued, as The Post paraphrased it, that “police acted lawfully to protect the president while he moved a block from the White House through an unscreened crowd at a time of civil unrest.”
In the end, we have two contradictory explanations for why and when Lafayette Square was cleared. The first is that it was all to allow a contractor to install some fencing before nightfall. The second is that it was to allow Trump to safely walk to St. John’s for his photo op. Taken together, the timing of the operation, initial statements from the Trump administration and the Justice Department’s arguments in court just aren’t consistent with the first explanation. But they’re entirely consistent with the second. That isn’t definitive proof that the park was cleared for Trump’s stunt. But contrary to the IG’s report, it certainly isn’t proof that it wasn’t.
