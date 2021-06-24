Particularly at risk are migrant populations, who face these situations in higher proportions mainly due to higher informality rates in their work and housing. The current Venezuelan migration and refugee crisis, the largest worldwide after Syria’s, creates an important challenge for the region in fighting covid-19.
On average, the labor informality rate of Venezuelans in the main host countries is significantly higher than that of nationals. Informal workers don’t enjoy basic benefits such as sick leave, and they are excluded from emergency government protections enacted this year to formal businesses (wage subsidies in Brazil and Chile and tax deferrals in Colombia, among others). In addition, migrants are more likely to be employed in sectors that most struggled with the pandemic (tourism, accommodation, food services, retail trade, etc.).
In Peru and Colombia, 78 percent and 62 percent, respectively, of working Venezuelan refugees were employed in sectors that the International Labor Organization deems to be highly impacted by the pandemic. In comparison, around 58 percent of Peruvians and 42 percent of Colombians were employed in these same sectors. When people can’t work, they can’t pay rent. Some emergency measures enacted this year in the region prohibited evictions in cases of existing formal contracts. This excludes Venezuelan migrants living in informal housing, putting them at higher risk of eviction and thus infection.
To achieve herd immunity, it is important to include 5.4 million Venezuelan migrants and refugees in countries’ vaccination plans. Although migrants may be officially included in some countries, this information is not usually explicit or easily accessible. In fact, at least five of the six countries with the highest Venezuelan populations advertise that national ID is required to get vaccinated. It is likely that most migrants will interpret that to mean they are not eligible for vaccines.
Widespread vaccination is better than the alternative. Assuming economies of scale, fixed costs that were already incurred can help in vaccinating more people. USAID vaccine price data reveals that the average cost of two doses of a vaccine is around $30, vs. the hundreds of dollars that are required to treat a person that lands in the ICU.
Using country-level data from USAID on agreements the of 14 countries with 13 vaccine developers, we estimate that the region would need at least $165 million to vaccinate Venezuelan migrants; $130 million (75 percent) is needed for the four countries that house the largest populations of Venezuelans (Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Chile). We assume that to acquire the extra supply, each country would employ the current combinations of vaccine developers it has used, maintaining a cohesive strategy in accordance with its budget and negotiation tactics as well as the global supply availability. This $165 million represents only about 0.3 percent of what the region has already spent on vaccination strategies according to this data, even though Venezuelan migrants represent 0.8 percent of the population in the region. It also represents only 11 percent of funds collected last week in the International Donors’ Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Migrants and Refugees.
The governments and multilateral organizations that generously donated should push for a portion to be allocated to the cause of vaccination. Donors must advocate for all people to be included in vaccination strategies, without discrimination on the basis of nationality or migration status. This would benefit not only displaced peoples but also the health of the host communities.
The international community must act fast. The threat could only worsen. A report from the Organization of American States shows that by the end of 2021, the global Venezuelan migration crisis could reach 7 million people, of whom 85 percent would reside in the region. We should not fail to prepare for this scenario. The $165 million implies a cost of $34 per person. Expanding this to include an additional 1.2 million migrants will require an extra $41 million, making a total of $206 million needed to include the population expected.
The World Health Organization highlights the obligation of states to provide “timely, acceptable and affordable health care” through allocation of “maximum available resources.” Migrants and refugees cannot be excluded from this promise. Ultimately, apart from its being a moral and legal obligation, including Venezuelan migrants and refugees in vaccination strategies is more cost-effective than the alternative.
