What happened next was very surprising, though. When the results were fed into the county clerk’s spreadsheet, flaws in the spreadsheet design produced a mistaken report that Biden had won Antrim County. But no one was fooled for a minute. Folks in Antrim immediately started looking for the cause of the suspected error. On Nov. 5, they figured out that a number of Trump votes had been improperly entered in the spreadsheet, and a new report was made with Trump’s total corrected.