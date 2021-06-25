Now, meet Ed McBroom: a Michigan state senator and conservative Republican from the Upper Peninsula, an even more remote part of the state on the opposite side of the lake. Before the election, McBroom was going about his conservative business representing his constituents on such issues as the large population of wolves in Michigan’s far north and whether hunting them should be legal.
After the election, McBroom accepted the thankless job of hunting down the truth about the supposedly Stolen Election. Together with two other Republicans and one Democrat, McBroom reports, “We have collectively spent innumerable hours watching and listening and reading.” What they found was a mostly well-run exercise in civic duty, slightly smirched by honest mistakes quickly rectified — and then buried in an avalanche of fantasy, fever dreams, grifter fiction and “blatherskite.”
More on blatherskite later.
The report of the McBroom committee makes for chewy reading but is worthwhile nonetheless. Plunging down one rabbit hole after another, the truth-hunters make every effort to find solid evidence for persistent claims of vote-shifting, machine-hacking, ballot-stuffing, algorithmic manipulation or any other means of overturning the will of the people.
Promoters of Stolen Election nonsense often complain that no officials — judges, prosecutors or investigators — will take their “proof” seriously. But when McBroom’s committee asks, repeatedly, to see the goods, they get nothing.
There’s a reason for that. As we see when the committee digs into ground zero, Antrim County, there’s nothing to show.
On Nov. 3, 2020, Election Day, vote-tabulating machines in Antrim spat out the following results shortly after the polls closed, the committee found. In a county with 22,082 registered voters, 16,044 ballots were cast. A pretty good turnout. Not every ballot included a vote for president. Of those that did, the lion’s share went to then-president Donald Trump: 9,748. Challenger Joe Biden received 5,960 votes.
No surprise. Rural counties in western Michigan reliably vote Republican.
What happened next was very surprising, though. When the results were fed into the county clerk’s spreadsheet, flaws in the spreadsheet design produced a mistaken report that Biden had won Antrim County. But no one was fooled for a minute. Folks in Antrim immediately started looking for the cause of the suspected error. On Nov. 5, they figured out that a number of Trump votes had been improperly entered in the spreadsheet, and a new report was made with Trump’s total corrected.
Alas, now there were more “votes” than actual ballots, so obviously the spreadsheet was still messed up. Antrim officials decided to recount the actual ballots. Back through the counting machines they went, exactly 16,044 of them. On Nov. 6, the tabulators spat out results identical to the original election night numbers: 9,748 for Trump, 5,960 for Biden. This total was eventually certified.
Just to be sure — given the brief confusion — a decision was made to recount the ballots again, this time by hand.
These results were finalized on Dec. 17. The painstaking manual inspection of the ballots found that the machines misread one ballot as a vote for Biden when it was not. Eleven ballots were determined to show Trump votes that the machines could not read. A total adjustment of 12 ballots out of nearly 16,000 presidential votes.
In other words, the original Election Day tabulation in Antrim County was 99.9 percent accurate.
Since then, the Internet and social media have been jammed with wild theories about international conspiracies to hack the vote in Antrim County. In the Joe Friday, just-the-facts tone preferred by McBroom, the report finds:
“Events in Antrim County sparked a significant amount of concern about the technology used to count ballots. This concern led to much speculation, assumptions, misinformation, and in some cases, outright lies meant to create doubt and confusion.” The committee recommends that the Michigan attorney general consider investigating the various lowlifes who have deployed lies “to raise money or publicity for their own ends.”
Amen to that.
As for “blatherskite,” we have a midyear leader in the competition for Best Word in an Official Document, 2021 competition. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, it’s from a 17th-century satirical song popular in the early United States, and can apply to all talkers of “blatant nonsense.”
Ed McBroom knows blatherskite when he sees it, and he has risked his standing with the addled Trump base to name it without flinching. No matter how you feel about hunting wolves, that makes the man a hero.
