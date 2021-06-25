The tax cut could also win back some of the educated, affluent suburbanites whose defection from the Republican Party is what made Arizona marginal to begin with. The exit polls tell the story: In 2012, Mitt Romney won Arizona voters with a college degree by 18 points. In 2020, Donald Trump won those with bachelor’s degrees by only 1 point even as he ran only slightly behind Romney among voters of all other education levels. If Republicans can increase that by just a few points in 2022 and beyond while keeping ground everywhere else, Democrats can’t win statewide. A big tax cut that provides its largest benefits to families making more than $100,000 is exactly the sort of appeal to the bottom line that might do the trick.