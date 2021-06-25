Mr. Biden's announcement of his crime prevention strategy Wednesday came as cities and counties across the country grapple with an increase in homicides and other violence. The upward trend began five years ago, but has accelerated at an alarming rate over the past 18 months amid the covid-19 pandemic. Homicides are up 24 percent in 2021 and public safety experts fear the violence will get even worse this summer with warm weather and the relaxing of covid-19 restrictions. Among the factors cited by experts: a huge swell in gun sales over the past year; the still lingering stresses of the pandemic; mistrust between police and the communities they serve (particularly minority neighborhoods) and the pandemic’s shutdown of court systems, which some say left dangerous people on the streets.
“No one answer fits everything,” Mr. Biden said in outlining a strategy that addresses five key areas: providing law enforcement with more resources, investing in community violence interventions, expanding summer job and other employment programs, helping formerly incarcerated people re-enter their communities and cracking down on gun stores that violate federal rules. Mr. Biden, who as senator championed a 1994 crime bill that many experts believe led to mass incarceration, seems to have learned from the mistakes of the past. His plan strikes the right tone with a strategy that understands the complexity of the issue.
A key element is its emphasis on guns as the drivers of violence. The country is awash in them and that, as one expert told The Post’s Griff Witte and Mark Berman, “facilitates impulsive decision-making.” Said Bryanna Fox, a criminology professor at the University of South Florida and a former FBI special agent, “Somebody who would’ve been able to calm down, walk away and make a better choice 30 minutes later now has access to a gun and can use it in a very destructive way.” Mr. Biden’s plan includes a new Justice Department policy that will allow the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to revoke federal licenses of gun dealers the first time they violate federal law, and creation of strike forces to help cities and states crack down on significant gun trafficking corridors that funnel guns into New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, the Bay area and D.C.
Those efforts, while clearly welcome, don’t go far enough, as Mr. Biden acknowledged as he called again on Congress to enact meaningful gun safety laws. Most important are measures expanding background checks for gun purchases, restricting assault weapons and repealing gun manufacturers’ immunity from lawsuits. “Folks, this shouldn’t be a red or blue issue,” Mr. Biden said. If only Republicans agreed.
