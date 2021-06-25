The second problem, of course, is political. The infrastructure deal is just the first in a series of bargains that will have to get done, probably before the current fiscal year ends on Sept. 30. The next one would have to be among Democrats — Mr. Biden, party progressives led by House members, and Senate moderates such as Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) — on the size and scope of a subsequent domestic spending package supported only by Democrats. In this regard, Mr. Biden may have committed an unforced error on Thursday. Trying to reassure progressives, he asserted that the Democrats-only measure must pass before he will sign the newly-struck deal with the GOP — a pledge that surprised and angered Republicans and may give them a reason to back out. “That’s not the way to show you’re serious about getting a bipartisan outcome,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) fumed. Meanwhile, Democratic progressives continue to trash the bipartisan deal as too skimpy, and insist that Mr. Biden make good on his promises of major new spending on climate, home health care and other needs, paid for by higher taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals.