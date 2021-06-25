Contrast the devastation that Chauvin and his fellow officers have created with the actions of former Buffalo police officer Cariol Horne. In 2006, Horne responded to a call to assist a fellow officer in making an arrest. When she arrived, she saw the arresting officer performing what she perceived to be a chokehold. She intervened to protect the arrestee from harm. For her actions, she was fired from the Buffalo Police Department after 19 years of service — one year before her full pension would have vested. In April, the New York Supreme Court, in an eloquent opinion, vindicated her actions and awarded her a full pension and back pay.
If only someone like Horne were present during the arrest of Floyd. Three other officers were on the scene as Chauvin arrested Floyd for allegedly passing a $20 counterfeit bill. They did nothing as Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd’s neck for several minutes. They did nothing as Floyd cried out that he could not breath and stopped struggling. Indeed, they did nothing for several minutes after Floyd stopped moving altogether and as witnesses screamed out for Chauvin to stop hurting Floyd.
Arrests can be dangerous for officers. Officers must act together to bring the situation under control without danger to themselves or others, including the arrestee. Police departments teach de-escalation techniques to officers, and the Minneapolis Police Department has since altered some of its polices to emphasize de-escalation. In light of the deaths of Floyd and others, police departments have begun to teach officers to intervene when they see a fellow officer acting in a manner likely to harm the public. Last fall, the Buffalo Common Counsel passed a law, called “Cariol’s Law: the Duty to Intervene,” which imposes a duty on police officers to intervene when they encounter dangerous behavior by officers such as that which Horne witnessed.
Police departments need to make clear in training that an arresting officer is much better served by the assistance from someone who acts as Horne did than from that of the Minneapolis officers. This may seem counterintuitive to leaders in law enforcement, who often promote a culture that expects police to “have the backs” of their fellow offers. But Horne had her colleague’s back when she intervened — more so, in fact, than the Minneapolis officers had Chauvin’s back when they failed to keep him from killing Floyd.
The most serious consequence from Horne’s actions was her wrongful termination. The arrestee was unharmed (and was later cleared of charges). Chauvin’s situation, by contrast, would have turned out dramatically differently if the other officers on the scene had stepped in. All it would have taken is for one of those officers to push Chauvin off Floyd’s neck and provide assistance to Floyd or to utilize the off-duty emergency medical technician who was at the scene and had begged the officers to let her render aid, to no avail.
Intervention would have meant no trial and conviction for Chauvin. No TV footage of Chauvin handcuffed and taken out of the courtroom to a jail cell. No sentence of Chauvin to 22 years in jail. No arrest and prosecution of the other officers at the scene of the Floyd arrest — all of whom are scheduled to go to trial next year. No federal civil rights charges against Chauvin and the other officers. And most important, Floyd would still be alive.
President Barack Obama’s Task Force on 21st Century Policing, which I helped create and oversee, emphasized the need to train officers to adopt a guardian mentality rather than a warrior mentality. Horne exhibited that guardian mentality during the arrest in Buffalo in 2006. Chauvin and the other officers at the Floyd arrest did not, with tragic consequences.
In light of the renewed occurrences of officer shootings, Congress may once again attempt to legislate in this area. It would be worthwhile for lawmakers to encourage the type of intervention in an arrest that Horne engaged in back in 2006. Congress should consider a “Cariol’s Law” for the country.
Read more: