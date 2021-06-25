This ban also would strip money from legal sources. In fact, D.C.’s own financial impact study found that the bill would cost the city $11.6 million in revenue through fiscal year 2025. That revenue loss would come from small businesses — especially convenience stores that were deemed essential during the pandemic. Without this major revenue stream, many small retailers would follow the hundreds of businesses that have already shuttered their doors in the past year. Considering many convenience stores are minority-owned, this would only further the racial divide in our city. In fact, D.C.’s Council Office of Racial Equity found that the economic impacts of this bill “may be disproportionately experienced by Black residents and other residents of color.”