This misguided policy won’t encourage smoking cessation, as it intends, but will cause more people to smoke cigarettes, invite new criminal enterprises and stoke racial division in our community. At a time when we’re just starting to recover from the challenges of 2020, we cannot afford to go backward.
Had the council done its due diligence when considering this policy, it would have seen stacks of data on how counterproductive it is.
It could have learned from San Francisco, which recently banned the sale of flavored tobacco in an attempt to stop kids from vaping. Except that’s not what happened. According to recent research by Yale University’s Abigail Friedman, “San Francisco’s flavor ban was associated with more than doubled odds of recent smoking among underage high school students relative to concurrent changes in other districts.” Essentially, kids who vaped started smoking traditional cigarettes after the ban. Considering that vaping is roughly 95 percent less harmful than smoking cigarettes, this was an unmitigated public health blunder. And it’s a blunder that will be imported to D.C. if this bill passes.
The D.C. Council could have learned from Massachusetts, which banned menthols. The Tax Foundation found that neighboring states absorbed most of the menthol sales from the Bay State, as people were more than willing to make a quick drive across state lines. Considering that D.C. is situated near several states, it’s not hard to imagine residents taking a quick drive or Metro ride to purchase the products they want.
Even more concerning, by banning legal sales of these products, the council would invite gangs and other organized criminals to sell them illegally.
As a law enforcement veteran who served as special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ Washington Field Division, I know these streets and I worked closely with D.C.’s police department. I know the criminal market for tobacco in D.C. Just because you ban something doesn’t mean the demand for it goes away — and criminals are happy to bring the supply. And when they do, they also bring a host of other illegal products, including firearms and hard drugs, that will destroy lives in our neighborhoods. When D.C. is experiencing an alarming spike in violent crime, we can’t take steps that invite even more.
This ban also would strip money from legal sources. In fact, D.C.’s own financial impact study found that the bill would cost the city $11.6 million in revenue through fiscal year 2025. That revenue loss would come from small businesses — especially convenience stores that were deemed essential during the pandemic. Without this major revenue stream, many small retailers would follow the hundreds of businesses that have already shuttered their doors in the past year. Considering many convenience stores are minority-owned, this would only further the racial divide in our city. In fact, D.C.’s Council Office of Racial Equity found that the economic impacts of this bill “may be disproportionately experienced by Black residents and other residents of color.”
Put simply, this is a dangerous policy that would carry a host of unintended consequences. We should instead focus on educating people about the dangers of smoking and helping current smokers quit. One of the best ways to do that is ensure that smokers have access to alternatives to combustible tobacco.
It is highly disappointing that the D.C. Council chose to ignore all of this information as it tried to quietly shoehorn this flavor ban into law. For the sake of D.C. residents in all eight wards, the council should reject this bill. If not, the mayor should veto it.