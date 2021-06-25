I am sick at heart when I contemplate a world in which people are not free to think what they would like, especially on a college campus, where free expression and open academic inquiry lie at the heart of the mission of the institution. We are trying to produce people who will be able to lead fulfilling lives and think critically (just critically, unaccompanied by any kind of race theory), and we cannot have them being told what to think. Unless, to be sure, someone is telling them not to think about critical race theory. It is essential not to think about it; you could do irreparable damage to yourself, like when you look into the sun at noonday. Just saying its name so many times has probably hurt us all already, which is one more reason I cannot elaborate any further on what it is, although, of course, I could.