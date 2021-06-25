The judges stated upfront that “there is uncontroverted evidence that [Giuliani] communicated demonstrably false and misleading statements to courts, lawmakers and the public at large in his capacity as lawyer for former President Donald J. Trump and the Trump campaign in connection with Trump’s failed effort at reelection in 2020.” The opinion continued: “These false statements were made to improperly bolster respondent’s narrative that due to widespread voter fraud, victory in the 2020 United States presidential election was stolen from his client.”
The basis for suspension are rules in effect in most states’ legal ethics codes that prohibit lying to tribunals and to the public. The New York Rules of Professional Conduct, for example, states that a “lawyer or law firm shall not . . . engage in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation . . . [or] engage in any other conduct that adversely reflects on the lawyer’s fitness as a lawyer.”
The judges in Giuliani’s case found that in federal court in Pennsylvania, he “repeatedly represented to the court that his client, the plaintiff, was pursuing a fraud claim, when indisputably it was not.” The judges stressed his "mischaracterization of the case was not simply a passing mistake or inadvertent reference. Fraud was the crown of his personal argument before the court that day.” Only under grilling from the federal court did Giuliani confess there was no fraud claim. Moreover, Giuliani continued to misrepresent facts in pleadings: “The confusion [Giuliani] created by falsely insisting that there was a fraud/canvassing claim before the court persisted beyond that court appearance. The parties were given leave to submit briefs. Plaintiff’s brief included argument about the canvassers’ claim, even though it had been withdrawn.”
As for Giuliani’s lies to the general public, the judges found that he “repeatedly stated that in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania more absentee ballots came in during the election than were sent out before the election.” This was false. He made the statement repeatedly on radio shows and at the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping news conference.
Giuliani also made serial misrepresentations about the Georgia vote count, falsely claiming underage voters and felons illegally cast ballots and spreading lies about Dominion Voting Systems’s machines. He also claimed votes of dead people were counted and, the judges note, “represented that video evidence from security cameras depicted Georgia election officials engaging in the illegal counting of mail-in ballots.” None of this was true.
Regarding Arizona, Giuliani falsely stated that illegal immigrants had been allowed to cast votes. This was likely untrue.
At some point, the judges stopped counting the lies, finding that the instances documented in their opinion were certainly sufficient to “satisfy the requirement of uncontroverted misconduct required for an interim suspension.”
The judges then explained why lies of this type are serious: “Imminent threat to the public is established by this continuing pattern of respondent’s offending conduct and behavior." They added that they cannot rely on Giuliani to “exercise restraint while these proceedings are pending” and that cases and “audits” perpetuating the ”big lie" continue all over the country.
The judges’ compelling conclusion warrants attention:
The seriousness of respondent’s uncontroverted misconduct cannot be overstated. This country is being torn apart by continued attacks on the legitimacy of the 2020 election and of our current president, Joseph R. Biden. The hallmark of our democracy is predicated on free and fair elections. False statements intended to foment a loss of confidence in our elections and resulting loss of confidence in government generally damage the proper functioning of a free society. When those false statements are made by an attorney, it also erodes the public’s confidence in the integrity of attorneys admitted to our bar and damages the profession’s role as a crucial source of reliable information ... It tarnishes the reputation of the entire legal profession and its mandate to act as a trusted and essential part of the machinery of justice....One only has to look at the ongoing present public discord over the 2020 election, which erupted into violence, insurrection and death on January 6, 2021 at the U.S. Capitol, to understand the extent of the damage that can be done when the public is misled by false information about the elections.
The same can and should be said of every attorney representing the disgraced former president’s fraudulent claims about the 2020 election. State bar authorities should examine all such attorneys’ conduct and follow the New York judges’ lead. There must be consequences for sworn officers of the court when they undermine elections.
However, state bar authorities should not stop there. There are plenty of elected Republicans who are lawyers. Plenty of them have spread the "big lie". More than 120 House Republicans signed onto a brief supporting a frivolous lawsuit from Texas’s attorney general against several states that voted for Biden. The brief asserted their concerns that “unconstitutional irregularities involved in the 2020 presidential election cast doubt upon its outcome and the integrity of the American system of elections.” The lawyers among them should be held accountable for their assertion to the Supreme Court.
While they may not be sanctioned for words spoken on the floors of Congress, these Republicans’ public appearances (e.g., on right-wing media) and their signature on a brief based on the "big lie", should be reviewed. State bars cannot throw them out of Congress or other elected offices, but they sure can disbar them, as they can anyone who retains a law license. Since Congress seems incapable of holding lawmakers responsible for their attempt to undermine the election, state bars around the country should take up the task. Failure to do so would be an open invitation for continued misconduct and a blemish on the entire profession.
For leading the way, holding at least one lawyer accountable for the big lie and showing the way forward to hold other lawyers responsible for their role in lying to courts and the public, we can say to the New York judges, well done, Your Honors.