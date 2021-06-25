Last year, under strong pressure from property owners and environmentalists, Dominion canceled its highly controversial, $8 billion Atlantic Coast Pipeline project that would have transported natural gas from West Virginia, through Virginia and on to North Carolina.
Amid a sudden flurry of advertising rebranding itself as a green company backing solar power and an ambitious offshore wind project involving nearly 200 wind turbines, Dominion has taken a unique step. In a move that gives itself credibility, it is constructing a $500 million vessel dubbed the “Charybdis” (a sea monster from Greek mythology) that will install huge wind turbines offshore.
The new ship presages something else: the transformation of Hampton Roads and other parts of the Chesapeake Bay, including in Maryland, into a major staging area for fabricating wind turbine parts and platforms.
The region has obvious strengths. Both Hampton Roads and Baltimore County have been in the shipbuilding and maritime service business for at least two centuries. There is a sophisticated and readily available labor force. In Hampton Roads, ship channels are deep. Vehicle tunnels mean bridges will not impede the transit of tall pieces of turbines. The central coastal location can serve the entire East Coast.
So many pieces are coming together quickly that the trade journal Site Selection wrote in May that “Offshore Wind Is About to Blow Up” and Virginia will become an East Coast “wind energy hub.”
“We think the prospects are excellent,” said Jennifer Palestrant, chief deputy of the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy. “We’re looking at a long-term program that could last 25 to 50 years.” An economic study predicts that 5,000 temporary or permanent jobs could be created.
The Port of Virginia has already entered into a lease agreement for a fabrication site at the Portsmouth Marine Terminal with Orsted, the Danish renewable energy giant and one of the largest offshore wind developers in the world.
Chris Gullickson, economic development director of the Port of Virginia, says that the lease could involve 48 acres on the Elizabeth River site, which handled container cargo for decades. A total of 287 acres is available for wind turbine fabrication.
Orsted is also involved with Maryland officials to fabricate wind turbine components on an old steel mill site at Sparrows Point, complementing plans for two large wind farms off the Delaware and Maryland coasts.
There are at least two problems. One of the projects — US Wind in Maryland — would install turbines as tall as the Washington Monument only 17 miles off the resort-heavy coast. Another project — Skipjack — has agreed to move its planned turbines to 22 miles off Ocean City, making them less obvious to beachgoers.
Plans in Virginia call for turbines at least 27 or more miles offshore, seemingly far enough out. Charter fishing boat captains, however, are concerned that their seasons for black sea bass and conch could be adversely affected.
A unique aspect of Dominion’s new 472-foot installation ship — one of the few of its type in the world — is that it can steer past legal restrictions in the 100-year-old Jones Act. The law requires that ships carrying products among U.S. ports must be owned and operated by U.S. entities.
Gullickson notes that many wind-turbine components are transferred through the Canadian port of Halifax, Nova Scotia. But non-U.S. ships operating from there must go back and forth to Halifax between deliveries, driving up costs and taking up time.
Dominion plans to use its ship, due in operation in 2023, on a lease basis for wind projects up and down the East Coast. In fact, the Charybdis is also being leased by Orsted for work on wind farms off New England. It will be based temporarily at New London, Conn.
Jeremy Slayton, a Dominion Energy spokesman, could not say how long the Connecticut-based project will be. He notes that the ship’s construction will not involve charges to Dominion ratepayers. They will, however, be billed for work the ship does on Dominion’s offshore projects. Watching how that goes is important, because Dominion has been caught before trying to bill ratepayers for services that might not directly benefit them.
The good news is that the Chesapeake Bay region will be getting a double break: promoting energy that is mostly carbon free and developing a sustainable new industry with thousands of jobs.