Horses bought at auction can be crammed into double-decker trucks without water for a journey that may last as long as 24 hours. Footage obtained by the San Antonio Express-News several years ago showed horses being beaten and prodded toward the kill booth, repeatedly stabbed in the neck to paralyze them, and then hung by one back leg while their throats are slit. Their deaths are slow and excruciating, their fear and panic immense.