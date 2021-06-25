That flexibility on the filibuster is itself a major breakthrough for Democrats, given that Republicans have ruled out supporting certain measures (e.g., investing in human infrastructure). It allows for a potentially transformative bill of social spending funded by increased taxes on corporations and the wealthy. In other words, in proceeding down two tracks, Biden may claim bipartisanship and satisfy progressives — all while setting a precedent for maneuvering around the 60-vote requirement. (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi earlier on Thursday was emphatic that there “ain’t” going to be a bipartisan bill without a reconciliation bill.) Ricchetti told me, “Democrats got about two-thirds of the what they were looking for. We got there without violating any red lines,” meaning Biden did not have to accept gas-tax increases and Republicans did not have to touch the 2017 tax cuts.