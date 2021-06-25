I am equally doubtful that Republicans — who are already accusing Biden of, in the words of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), “caving completely” to the party base — would want to be in a position of blowing up this deal, and then explaining to their constituents why they stood in the way of badly needed federal money making its way to their districts and states. Especially if they try to make the case that their real objection was an entirely different bill.