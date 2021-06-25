As anniversaries of the crimes come and go, the government has staunchly refused to test the DNA for a link to Evonitz and to pursue the very real possibility that they already have the evidence needed to solve this case. DNA tests showed that hairs found in gloves at the crime scene and in the duct tape used to bind the victims were from the same source and matched Evonitz’s hairs at all but two of 650 base pairs on a mitochondrial chain. In 2004, the government called that “inconclusive.” Several labs have assured us that there are now tests available that would likely produce conclusive results. There is male DNA on one of the gags, and it isn’t Rice’s. There are lubricants in both victims, and they cannot be linked to either victim or Rice. Evonitz had many lubricants.