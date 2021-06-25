These changes are not a panacea for the problems of policing in Maryland, but they represent a turning point in how police interact with their constituents. That said, one thing these new laws fail to do is address the role of algorithmic police technologies in perpetuating inequity. If Maryland wants to continue leading the way on criminal justice reform, it must reckon with police technology, too.
Algorithmic and surveillance technologies pervade the criminal legal system. At nearly every point of interaction between an individual and legal authorities, these algorithms inform the decisions made about the individual’s rights and liberties. Predictive policing algorithms analyze arrest data and direct police to patrol “at risk” neighborhoods and individuals. Facial recognition systems scour mug shot and driver’s license databases to identify potential suspects. Risk assessment algorithms categorize defendants by their supposed risk level in decisions about bail, sentencing and release. Law enforcement increasingly has access to a whole range of other algorithmic technologies, such as automated license-plate readers. And most states, including Maryland, don’t have rules about how law enforcement can use them.
These technologies pose serious risks to civil rights and liberties, particularly for marginalized communities that are disproportionately exposed to the criminal legal system.
First, they perpetuate bias. They are trained with data that reflects human biases, resulting in predictive policing that merely sends police to already over-policed Black, Brown and low-income neighborhoods; risk assessment tools that are more likely to characterize young Black men as “dangerous”; and facial recognition that performs worse on people who are not White men. Even when an algorithm doesn’t explicitly take race into account, it can still be biased if it’s based on data reflecting racist policing practices.
Second, these technologies threaten privacy by arming police with unprecedented surveillance power. Facial recognition technology, for example, gives police the ability to identify and track anyone in secret. They can watch people as they participate in political events, visit health clinics and attend religious services. This discourages people from engaging in these kinds of activities for fear of being surveilled or facing retribution. This is particularly true in Maryland, which has one of the most invasive facial recognition systems in the country, and where police used facial recognition technology to surveil and arrest people at the Freddie Gray protests in 2015.
And, finally, it’s incredibly difficult for policymakers, researchers and the public to learn about algorithmic police technologies. Most are developed by private companies, which use copyright protections to shield their algorithms from outside inspection. Legal professionals often don’t know how they work. Police departments usually don’t have internal policies on how predictive policing and facial recognition technology should be used. In some cases, defendants are never told an algorithm was used to make decisions about their liberties. If there’s an issue with these algorithms, or with how they’re deployed, there’s a good chance those impacted will never know about it.
It’s not for lack of trying that police technology continues to go unregulated in Maryland. There has been legislation introduced at the state and local levels to ban or restrict these technologies, particularly facial recognition. Yet, for the most part, legal officials deploy them with little to no restrictions, oversight or accountability. People in Maryland are demanding changes to the criminal legal system. But any legislation whose goal is a more equitable system of justice must contend with how algorithmic police technologies can exacerbate existing problems.
How can this be done? Communities in Maryland must be empowered to act as stakeholders in decisions about algorithmic police technology. As it stands, these technologies are rolled out without the general public, and sometimes even lawmakers, being aware of them. In Baltimore, an effort to ban police use of facial recognition technology fell apart because the Baltimore City Council still lacks control of its own police department (though with the new policing laws in Maryland, this is likely to change).
Maryland residents have no voice in deciding what technologies are appropriate for making critical determinations about rights and liberties. Until residents have a say in this process, the harms of algorithmic police technology will continue unchallenged.