And, finally, it’s incredibly difficult for policymakers, researchers and the public to learn about algorithmic police technologies. Most are developed by private companies, which use copyright protections to shield their algorithms from outside inspection. Legal professionals often don’t know how they work. Police departments usually don’t have internal policies on how predictive policing and facial recognition technology should be used. In some cases, defendants are never told an algorithm was used to make decisions about their liberties. If there’s an issue with these algorithms, or with how they’re deployed, there’s a good chance those impacted will never know about it.