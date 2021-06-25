The “open era” began in 1968, and there are multiple tennis players who have won all four majors since then, including these four women who “won each of the four majors at least twice”: Chris Evert, Martina Navratilova, Steffi Graf (won each at least four times) and Serena Williams (won each at least three times).
When it comes to tennis, as with other things, women exist, too.
Adam Siegel, McLean
On the last day of the French Open tennis tournament, Novak Djokovic won the championship in a dramatic match that was appropriately covered. However, on that same day, Barbora Krejcikova achieved the rare feat of winning the women’s doubles championship in addition to having won the singles championship the previous day, something not done for more than two decades. There was not one word about this in the Sports section. However, there was space for a sentence about Marin Cilic’s victory in a nonmajor tune-up tournament.
What will it take for the Sports department to recognize women’s achievements and serve the many readers who follow women’s sports?
Genie Grohman, Washington
●
This headline was alarmist
It was dismaying to see the June 20 op-ed “Segregated hospitals are killing Black people,” which made many thoughtful and valid observations about current challenges in hospital care, so poorly served by an alarmist and misleading headline.
Hospitals are about treating patients and saving lives, period. And that means anyone and everyone who walks through their doors. To imply otherwise does a profound disservice to the front-line care teams and support staff who have worked tirelessly over the past 18 months to help our nation get through the worst public health emergency of the past century.
No one denies that there are disparate health outcomes by race, ethnicity or income level. It is also true that hospitals’ resources can be affected by the economic circumstances of their surrounding communities. As the writers correctly noted, increasing Medicaid payment levels could help address this structural inequity.
U.S. hospitals and health systems are dedicated to helping every person and community achieve their highest potential for health. The American Hospital Association and its Institute for Diversity and Health Equity are also committed to advancing health equity and eliminating health-care disparities. Though there is a great deal left to do in achieving this goal, careless and misleading headlines do not move us closer to realizing the health-care system we all want.
Rick Pollack, Washington
The writer is president and chief executive of the American Hospital Association.
●
This headline was a real reach
The June 13 news article “Group tied to Barrett is facing a reckoning” was an excellent piece of investigative journalism, but it had a shamefully inappropriate headline. As a civil rights lawyer, I am no fan of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett. But the lengthy article had nothing to do with her except to mention that she was raised within this community and was not asked about it during her confirmation hearings. The headline amounted to a woefully unprofessional slur by association. What’s next, “Joe Biden tied to group that has abused thousands of boys”?
Victor M. Glasberg, Alexandria
●
Racist violence is not a one-party problem
The June 12 front-page article “Fight over lynching memorial in Texas echoes deeper discord” concerned a lynching that occurred in Grayson County, Tex., in 1930 — 91 years ago. As the article proceeded, it identified Grayson County today as “the overwhelmingly White and Republican county.”
I believe that Grayson County was overwhelmingly White in 1930, but in 1930, Republicans there were as rare as hens’ teeth. Such writing shows a deliberate bias aimed at making modern Republicans accountable for 91-year-old crimes almost certainly committed by Democrats. Surely The Post can do better than that.
Christopher M. Wallace, Woodbridge
●
Kelly narrowly escapes literary allusion jail
It wasn’t lost on me that John Kelly, in his June 14 Metro column, “On the road: Pondering America while stuck on I-95,” mimicked the famous opening line from Hunter S. Thompson’s gonzo masterpiece “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas.” Kelly: “We were somewhere around Petersburg, at the edge of Richmond, when the boredom began to take hold.” Thompson: “We were somewhere around Barstow on the edge of the desert when the drugs began to take hold.”
Of course, the headline itself pays tribute to another counterculture journalism icon, Jack Kerouac. Punish or forgive? I say thumbs up.
Bill Burton, Reston
●
Kelly, cicadas catch credit
“Rhymes with reasons: Cicada poems that touch more than the funny bone,” John Kelly’s wonderful June 10 column of readers’ cicada poems, was a little gem of a collection, a moving mix of meditations, some funny and some bittersweet. And all showed such a love of language and such skill in using it. Perhaps Kelly will consider publishing this as a book, along with other reader achievements, like the haiku and the squirrel poems. This would be a really nice gift for Washingtonians to give each other and to friends in other parts of the world. Thanks to the poets who keep us alive, to Kelly for bringing us all together and to the cicadas for hanging in.
Jill Niebrugge-Brantley, Silver Spring
●
Plaudits for an upstanding crew (team), brickbats for The Post
Regarding the June 11 Sports article “One crew team’s gesture holds water with another”:
In a noble gesture, the team that was awarded the Scholastic Rowing Association of America gold medals, Central Catholic of Pittsburgh, handed its medals over to St. Albans because it believed St. Albans deserved them. It was a great story that rightly featured a photo of the winning St. Albans team on the front page of the Sports section. But I was expecting, when I saw a second photo at the end of the article, that it would feature the Central Catholic team, whose members gave away their medals. They are winners of a different sort.
I understand that St. Albans is a local school, but I feel like the Central Catholic crew team deserved a photo for “doing the right thing.” Here’s to both teams!
John D. Copenhaver, Winchester, Va.
Crew team? Really? The June 11 Sports article “One crew team’s gesture holds water with another” executed quite a grand slam, trifecta, triple-double of sports-writing errors not only in the headline but also in the story and the caption.
The Post, once again, reminds its readers of the degree to which it ignores all but a few major sports by displaying its ignorance of all but a few major sports. A crew is a team. It is not a crew team any more than it is a team team or a crew crew. In some cases, you might refer to a rowing team or crew to distinguish it from a sailing team or crew, but people familiar with the sport know a crew when they see one, just as editors should know a redundancy when they see one.
Anyway, kudos to the featured rowers for the fine sportsmanship that they displayed.
Michael Scott, Arlington
●
Reimagine car culture
It had been almost six years since a driver killed a person on a bike in Fairfax County. In the past few weeks, drivers killed two bicyclists in the county, Raymond Buza of Centreville on May 21 and Fatima Del Carmen Alvarez Romero of Alexandria on June 3. In these same two weeks, multiple pedestrians, including a young child, were killed by drivers in Fairfax County.
The pandemic saw a dramatic drop in vehicle miles traveled and fewer minor crashes in Fairfax County and the metro region, yet people outside of cars are still dying at the hands of drivers. Unfortunately, publications, including The Post, uncritically repeat some of the many false hypotheses used to explain these avoidable tragedies by blaming the victims. We regularly read that the pedestrian was “wearing dark clothes” or “outside a crosswalk,” or the bicyclist was “not wearing a helmet.”
Headlines use language that hides how a person was driving the car involved in injuring or taking the life of a vulnerable road user. A few recent examples in local media: “Prince George’s officer hit by car,” “Pedestrian, 81, struck and killed by vehicle,” and even “SUV crashes into house.” It is a grave mistake to use this dehumanizing language. Our culture assumes car crashes just happen. We ignore the road design and policy choices that help lead to crashes. The result is people dying from preventable, tragic crashes. These choices also lead to absolving drivers of responsibility.
The lack of consequences for many incidents of traffic violence creates the perception that car crashes occur in a vacuum and hinders understanding of the impact on our communities. Traffic violence is preventable, but we can’t prevent it in Fairfax County without addressing the confluence of bad policy, the strong arm of the auto industry, outdated engineering standards that rule the Virginia Department of Transportation, and decades of viewing the problem from the motorist’s perspective rather than from the eyes of walkers, riders and others who must contend with streets that were not built to protect them.
We need to address this crisis with urgency: Designing roads that account for human behavior and error is a huge step toward preventing death. We need action and policies like Vision Zero in Fairfax County and in every U.S. jurisdiction. By prioritizing safety, walking, biking and using transit in our neighborhoods instead of building rivers of suburban car arterials, and with laws that hold the individual doing the most harm accountable, we can save lives.
Alexis Glenn, Alexandria
The writer is a board member of the Fairfax Alliance for Better Bicycling and a Lee District commissioner on the Fairfax County Transportation Advisory Commission.
●
An interlude to remind ourselves that someone, somewhere isn’t mad at us
I found that the June 13 front page held the starts of two magnificent news features: “Group tied to Barrett is facing a reckoning” and “ ‘The mansion on Emerson Street.’ ” These two articles could hardly be more different in subject matter, but both were showcases of the best that journalism has to offer to citizens.
Regarding Eli Saslow, I have to say that he is in a class by himself. Again and again through the pandemic, he has delivered thoughtful, compassionate, beautifully written portraits of Americans in difficult circumstances. He should have won a Pulitzer for his “Voices from the Pandemic” series. After reading every word of these two long pieces, I turned to the op-ed page, where I found David Von Drehle’s column, “Bad, sexist theology begets bad, sexist culture.” Again, I was deeply impressed by the reporting and the writing. The June 13 newspaper was a blockbuster. And I haven’t even gotten past the front page (plus jumps) and the op-ed page.
Margaret Cervarich, Frederick
●
But most people are
Why weren’t all the leaders identified in the photograph that accompanied the June 12 front-page article “G-7 leaders try to turn the page”? When I saw the group, I wondered who the second woman was, just behind German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Identifying the most well-known does not help the reader.
Linda Cannon, Springfield
●
Ask and you shall receive. Well, at least this time.
The June 15 Health & Science article “Saving the planet with plants” was great for several reasons. It told the story of Joanne Chory’s research into how to reverse climate change with engineered plants that will absorb more greenhouse gases. Sadly, the only photo of Chory has her surrounded by concrete buildings. Hardly a plant was in sight.
David Crutchfield, Ellicott City
●
You build it, you bought it
I was captivated by “The search for balance among four Americas,” William Galston’s June 13 Book World review of “Last Best Hope” by George Packer. I have not read the book, but, based upon Galston’s review, I would differ with Parker on how many Americas we have. I think we can simplify his analysis by recognizing just two: an America based upon centralized authority and an America based upon individual initiative. We need both.
We need centralized authority in warfare with other countries. It served us well in World War II. But we are fast approaching either the end of such warfare or the end of human existence on this planet. We also have the strongest economy on this planet, and this is undoubtedly because of our high degree of individual initiative. The real question, then, is where to draw the line between centralization and individual initiative. Being a letter writer and not a member of Congress, I have the freedom to suggest that wherever possible we favor individual initiative: Let our large cities finance their own infrastructure. Facilitate this outcome by allowing city residents to deduct their city income taxes in the calculation of their federal taxable income.
Wouldn’t this reduce the amount collected in federal income taxes? Yes, it would, but it would also reduce the amount of expenditure the federal government would waste in trying to win votes by benefiting certain cities with things the cities would not pay for themselves.
Bruce Herbert, McLean
●
Alliterative atheist assails apostles
The June 11 obituary for Richard L. Rubenstein, “Theologian questioned ideas of God,” cited the critics of his theories, those who posited the Nietzschean notion that the “belief in God should have died long before the 20th century,” if indeed Mr. Rubenstein’s theories were valid and correct. But, of course, the argument of these critics ignores the varied and vaunted vested interests behind this belief (the many multitudes worldwide whose power and control are entirely dependent on the fiction of God).
These many pastors, priests, imams and rabbis have persistently persevered in perpetuating the myth of the old bearded bud in the bathrobe. It is the source of their power, and power is rarely relinquished readily. Never mind that love alone might instantly replace all the leverage of their rules and institutions, and undoubtedly with more universal benefit to boot.
But there is no power and control in love; there is only mutual respect and kindness (available to all, and for all, to the benefit of all) Those deriving power from effects such as cassocks, catechisms and cathedrals will not likely part from their investments willingly. It defies our ego-bound human nature, despite the obvious wisdom of scholars such as Rubenstein.
Rocky Semmes, Alexandria
Read more: