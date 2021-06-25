“Rhymes with reasons: Cicada poems that touch more than the funny bone,” John Kelly’s wonderful June 10 column of readers’ cicada poems, was a little gem of a collection, a moving mix of meditations, some funny and some bittersweet. And all showed such a love of language and such skill in using it. Perhaps Kelly will consider publishing this as a book, along with other reader achievements, like the haiku and the squirrel poems. This would be a really nice gift for Washingtonians to give each other and to friends in other parts of the world. Thanks to the poets who keep us alive, to Kelly for bringing us all together and to the cicadas for hanging in.