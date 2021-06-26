The European Union’s new round of sanctions is the toughest yet, aimed at 78 individuals, but also at economic sectors to crimp the cash that keeps Mr. Lukashenko in power. Brussels has barred sale or supply of key technology to Belarus, as well as restricted access to capital markets and trade in oil and potash. Mr. Lukashenko will turn to Russian President Vladimir Putin for a bailout. But the E.U. measures have made it more difficult: They sanction one of Mr. Lukashenko’s friends, the Russian businessman Mikhail Gutseriev, who is building a $2 billion potash mining and processing plant that is the largest investment in Belarus. The United States simultaneously imposed visa bans and other sanctions on 62 additional individuals who were identified as contributing to the Belarus crackdown, including Mr. Lukashenko’s press secretary. The sectoral sanctions are more properly coming from Europe because that is where Belarus has greater economic ties. From both sides of the Atlantic, Mr. Lukashenko must get the message: Belarus deserves free and fair elections and freedom for all political prisoners. Nothing less.