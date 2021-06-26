Longer speeches from Chauvin’s lawyer and mother at the hearing offered only a foggy window into the killer’s state of mind. Carolyn Pawlenty professed her son’s innocence. “I will never waver from that,” she said. “Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day. I’ve seen the toll it’s taken on him.” She said nothing about Floyd and didn’t address his relatives. In her telling, she and her son are the real victims.