Judge Peter A. Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison for second-degree murder, a compromise between the 12½ suggested by state guidelines and the 30 sought by prosecutors. Chauvin now faces federal civil rights charges related to Floyd’s death, as well as a separate incident in which he allegedly hit a 14-year-old boy with a flashlight and knelt on his back for 17 minutes in 2017.
Of course, Chauvin has a Fifth Amendment right not to self-incriminate. Silence might even be legally prudent. But it’s morally abhorrent.
In addition to justice, Floyd’s family wants answers. “I ask about him all the time,” Floyd’s 7-year-old daughter, Gianna, said during a videotaped victim impact statement. “How did my daddy get hurt?”
Terrence Floyd, George’s brother, looked toward Chauvin, who sat expressionless, and said he has wondered every day for 13 months: “Why? What were you thinking? What was going through your head when you had your knee on my brother’s neck when you knew that he posed no threat anymore, that he was handcuffed?” Tears rolled down his face as he repeated: “Why did you stay there?”
No matter how unsatisfying his answers would certainly have been for the Floyds, Chauvin chose not to address them.
Longer speeches from Chauvin’s lawyer and mother at the hearing offered only a foggy window into the killer’s state of mind. Carolyn Pawlenty professed her son’s innocence. “I will never waver from that,” she said. “Derek has played over and over in his head the events of that day. I’ve seen the toll it’s taken on him.” She said nothing about Floyd and didn’t address his relatives. In her telling, she and her son are the real victims.
Defense attorney Eric Nelson noted that Chauvin wasn’t scheduled to work on Memorial Day last year but volunteered for the overtime. “His brain is littered with what-ifs,” said Nelson, adding that his client also wonders what would have happened if he hadn’t responded to the radio call for assistance.
At trial, because footage of the crime was played so many times, the jury heard Floyd’s voice more than Chauvin’s. Video showed Floyd saying “I can’t breathe” more than 20 times. As Floyd pleaded for his life on the pavement, Chauvin replied: “Then stop talking. Stop yelling. It takes a heck of a lot of oxygen to talk.”
Chauvin took copious notes during the six-week trial but didn’t speak until the final day, when Cahill asked him — without the jury in the courtroom — to confirm his decision not to testify. His attorney said to Chauvin, “‘We have gone back and forth on the matter’ would be kind of an understatement, right?” The defendant replied, “Yes.”
Juries aren’t supposed to consider someone’s refusal to testify, but of course they do. Brandon Mitchell said he and the other jurors talked about it during their deliberations. “Somebody had brought it up,” Mitchell told CBS in April. “They would have liked to have heard from him. … I can’t say it would have changed the outcome, but it’s a possibility for sure.”
On Friday, Chauvin appeared in court in a light gray summer suit with a freshly shaved head. Because of covid precautions, he wore a surgical mask. Plexiglass separated him from the Floyd family.
The 45-year-old, who spent 19 years on the Minneapolis police force, said cryptically in his 36-second speech: “There’s going to be some other information in the future that would be of interest. And I hope things will give you some peace of mind.”
It’s unclear what he was talking about. Prosecutors had no idea. Nelson declined to elaborate. If exculpatory evidence existed, the defense could have presented such information at trial. If Chauvin were interested in the Floyd family’s “peace of mind,” he could have offered an apology, however inadequate that might have been. “Condolences” were not nearly enough.
