The controversy over whether online platforms should be protected from liability for what their users post has descended into partisan squabbling, but the fight began with a scourge recognized on both sides of the aisle: Web-based sex trafficking. In 2018, a law known as FOSTA-SESTA carved out an exemption from Section 230 for sex trafficking and prostitution, with the hope that the new penalties would make it easier for prosecutors to disrupt pimps and other abusers, as well as for victims to seek civil damages. Critics worried the law’s sweeping language would instead prompt sites to delete even permissible material and drive sex work further underground. Last week’s GAO report reveals how the hopes so far have fallen short, and the worries look increasingly justified.
The Justice Department has brought only one case under FOSTA; the case remains in court with no restitution sought. One individual has pursued civil damages; the case was dismissed. Meanwhile, skeptics’ warnings have proven prescient: Platforms have cracked down for fear they’ll be cracked down on, scrubbing out “personals” sections and other First Amendment-protected material to guard against the possibility of being accused of facilitating trafficking. Sex-work ads have retreated into darker corners of the Internet. That may make it harder for traffickers to reach customers, but it also makes some workers who consider their jobs consensual more reliant on pimps. And law enforcement, says the GAO, has been stymied in tip-gathering as platforms have relocated overseas, instituted complex payment systems or relied more heavily on messaging services.
Justice Department officials told the GAO more cases would likely come with more time. Yet another reason for the lack of action holds particular intrigue: Authorities have already had success holding platforms to account under existing money-laundering, racketeering and other laws. Indeed, the site that set off the FOSTA frenzy, Backpage.com, ironically was seized days before the bill’s passage. Section 230 already has an exemption for federal criminal law. Platforms can’t get away with just anything.
All this ought to offer Congress a lesson as it contemplates reforming Section 230 to allow platforms to get away with even less. Some of the reform proposals mirror the FOSTA approach, creating carve-outs for certain categories of content with vague language that could scare platforms into stamping out all manner of expression. Instead, legislators should target bad Samaritans: those who actively encourage illegal content, or participate in its development, or fail to remove it after a court order. They could also take a tip from the FOSTA story to reexamine federal criminal law for any gaps — and fill in those holes rather than punching new ones in the bedrock of the Internet.
