This isn’t just about whether ... you can provide water for someone standing in line while they’re waiting to vote. This is about who gets to judge whether your vote counted after it’s been cast. Think about it.

Up to now, every state and the federal government has assumed that there would be officials who were appointed and/or elected in states where the election commissioners — bound by an oath that they would uphold certain requirements to make sure the vote was honest and fair. ... It’s about saying that the legislature in Georgia could decide, if it’s a Republican legislature, “You know, on reflection, we don’t think that election was fair. We’re going to vote to say it didn’t count.” It’s just simply wrong. It’s wrong. And in my view, it borders on being immoral.