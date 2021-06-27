The decision of right-wing Catholic bishops to begin drafting a statement that many of them said was aimed at President Biden and his reception of Communion was not just a rebuke to him and to other Catholic Democrats. It was also an attack on Pope Francis, who had made clear that he did not want them to go down this divisive road. And it reinforced the suspicions of the Church among progressive-leaning young people already alienated from Christian institutions that champion extreme forms of conservative politics.