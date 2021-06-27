It’s unclear why Republicans were surprised: As my colleague Greg Sargent noted Friday, Democrats have been very open about the “two-track” path for weeks. The most likely explanation is that Republicans assumed that moderate Democrats such as Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) opposed this approach. But while Manchin and Sinema have refused to commit to any specific reconciliation bill, they had not come out against the reconciliation process itself (unlike filibuster reform). More important, they helped pass Biden’s covid-19 relief package via reconciliation less than four months ago. It would be more surprising — and hypocritical — for them to oppose reconciliation now.