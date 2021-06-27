And the Dallas Independent School District has progress to protect. The school board had been making strides in developing programs to promote cultural competency and racial equity among staff and teachers. At the same time, Dallas is a blue city in a red state, and the district’s students are 90 percent lower-income and 95 percent racial minority, while 45 percent are English learners. One point of particular pride: Some of the state’s milestones on education in the past year can be traced back to Dallas and its civically engaged students. “We had some students who gained some pretty serious recognition for going down and lobbying the state legislature,” Mackey said. “We saw a huge step forward in making Mexican studies and African American studies official in the state of Texas.”