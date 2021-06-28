Despite the public fury, a damaging congressional inquest into the public health debacle and 115 petitions for impeachment pending in Congress, Bolsonaro hangs on. What keeps him in office? Start with Brazil’s crony democracy, where fair weather lawmakers would rather bleed government for pork and perks than topple it.
Such behavior has only further eroded trust in the already unloved political establishment and fueled partisan choler. Yet perhaps the most surprising explanation for his sticking power is the diffident military, which has put its reputation for professionalism and institutional fair play in jeopardy to indulge the provocateur in the palace.
When Bolsonaro stuffed his cabinet with brass, he stoked fears of a closet military takeover. Indeed the onetime rebellious army captain who retired under a cloud ( a “bad military man,” former ruling general Ernesto Geisel called him), and spent the next 27 years in Congress, never surrendered his martial inclinations. His election in 2018 on a guns, Bibles and family values platform seemed to vindicate his odes to authoritarian revival.
Brazil bulls dismissed the threat, reassured that a vibrant civil society, sturdy governing institutions and a republican-minded armed forces would firewall Brazil from fiat and Praetorianism. Even if Bolsonaro went full martinet, the reasoning went, the generals would be the adults in the room. Today, they look more like enablers, and Brazilian democracy has shrunk with them.
The problem goes beyond Bolsonaro. The Brazilian military has never been far from politics. The armed forces staged six coups since it toppled the monarchy in 1889 — two in 1891, 1930, 1937, 1945 and 1964 — and more than twice as many rebellions, and hardwired their ascendant role as “guarantors of constitutional powers” and ultimately “law and order” into five of the country’s seven republican constitutions, says historian José Murilo de Carvalho. Yes, the 1988 charter created unprecedented democratic safeguards, but the generals’ remit to lean in remained. Bolsonaro has played them like a bugle.
As Bolsonaro fumbled through the pandemic, he kept adding epaulets to his inner circle. He flaunted his title as commander in chief, spoke of “my armed forces,” and enjoined the military ministers to push back against local social distancing measures and obligatory masking. When the defense minister balked, Bolsonaro sacked him in March, driving the heads of the army, navy and air force to resign.
Former health minister Eduardo Pazuello did the military’s standing no favors. A three-star active duty general, Pazuello saw covid-19 deaths surge from 15,000 to 283,000 on his almost 11-month watch, leaving Bolsonaro no choice but to fire him. Pazuello’s widely reported follies during the pandemic — flogging hydroxycholoroquine and other quack cures, allegedly brushing off vaccine suppliers and delaying sending medical oxygen to suffocating patients — became a staple of the televised congressional inquest. Yet when the army command later censured the former minister for climbing the dais in a pro-government rally last month, so flouting the armed forces’ ban on engaging in politics, Bolsonaro defended Pazuello and later named him as a presidential aide. The generals stood down, and put a 100-year seal on their disciplinary report.
What were they thinking? In Bolsonaro, the generals saw a fellow conservative who vented about corruption on the left. They saw redemption in his encomiums to the military dictatorship and glory in participating in government.
Now the brass’s Bolsonaro fixation is looking more like a Faustian pact. Tellingly, active and retired military were spared in the government’s money-saving pension reform, which raised the minimum retirement age for everyone else. Even amid the pandemic economic retraction, the armed forces scored a hefty salary increase as the defense ministry slashed investment. To the military, Bolsonaro was a comforter and a meal ticket. Lately he’s become a risk.
Institutionally minded commanders have recently distanced themselves from talk of antidemocratic adventures, but their subservience has cost them. In April 45 percent of Brazilians disapproved of the military’s role in government, up 10 points from last July; only 35 percent approved.
More than the armed forces’ brand is at stake as Bolsonaro cozies up instead to the more accommodating military police — Brazil’s beat cops, who share the top gun’s iron-fist agenda and his disdain for democratic niceties. Indeed, the military itself helped make that toxic alliance possible by swooning to Bolsonaro on the promise of political empowerment. Where will their loyalties lie if, say, Bolsonaro loses the election in October 2022, channels his inner Donald Trump and rallies his allies — and new friends in the police — to challenge the results? “Brazil analysts are already pricing in the risk of a Brazilian January 6,” said political scientist Octavio Amorim Neto of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.
The military’s fall from grace brings not only institutional challenges but also opportunities. Brazilians have a chance to rethink the role of the armed forces in national affairs and excise their disfiguring role as the chaperones of democratic order. Soldiers belong in the barracks not the palace. That’s a problem that impeachment can’t solve.
