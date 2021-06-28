More than the armed forces’ brand is at stake as Bolsonaro cozies up instead to the more accommodating military police — Brazil’s beat cops, who share the top gun’s iron-fist agenda and his disdain for democratic niceties. Indeed, the military itself helped make that toxic alliance possible by swooning to Bolsonaro on the promise of political empowerment. Where will their loyalties lie if, say, Bolsonaro loses the election in October 2022, channels his inner Donald Trump and rallies his allies — and new friends in the police — to challenge the results? “Brazil analysts are already pricing in the risk of a Brazilian January 6,” said political scientist Octavio Amorim Neto of the Getúlio Vargas Foundation.