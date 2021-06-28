Pitts, who specializes in maternal and fetal medicine, also advises patients who are trying to become pregnant. She explains to them that she is a millennial woman who doesn’t have children yet, but wants them one day. Getting inoculated is important for women planning to conceive, because “you want to do everything you can to be healthy. The vaccine will build up your immune system to protect you and your future baby.” As an African American doctor, she tells her patients that she understands the distrust some may have in medical institutions, and she explains why she has no concerns about getting the vaccine herself.