WALLACE: Congressman Banks, you voted against that package, against that $350 billion, just like every other Republican in the House and Senate, so can't you make the argument that it's you and the Republicans who are defunding the police?

BANKS: Not at all, Chris. I mean, let’s go back again and look at the last year and the record of comments that Democrats have made from Rashida Tlaib, who said that —

(CROSSTALK)

WALLACE: No, No, wait, sir, respectfully —

BANKS: — policing is inherently evil.

WALLACE: Wait, wait, sir, respectfully, I heard you make that point but I'm asking you, there's $350 billion in this package the president says can be used for policing. And let me put up some of the specific things he said.

BANKS: Chris, the point that I'm making is important.

WALLACE: Congressman Banks, let me finish and then I promise I’ll give you a chance to answer. The president is saying cities and states can use this money to hire more police officers, invest in new technologies and develop summer job training and recreation programs for young people. Respectfully, I’ve heard your point about the last year, but you and every other Republican voted against this $350 billion.