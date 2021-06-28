Moreover, a string of Islamist terrorist attacks and constant culture wars have pushed Macron’s government to the right, but this seems an uncertain gamble. The leftists who supported Macron in 2017 feel betrayed. Meanwhile, those on the traditional right, who may be pleased with some of Macron’s policies, appear confused as to why his party would be a better bet than the traditional conservative party they’ve been with all along. Some candidates from those parties fared especially well in the regional elections; one of them, Xavier Bertrand, a conservative from the Hauts-de-Seine region in northern France, may run for president himself.