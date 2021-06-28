This, most of all, may be the key to the franchise’s success: a single-minded dedication to giving a wide range of audiences a very good time. Oh, sure, there are nefarious hackers, world-endangering plots and even throwaway lines about the Central Intelligence Agency running the Latin American drug trade. But the Fast Saga isn’t embarrassed to be what it is. These movies don’t need to dress themselves up in poorly-developed debates about government power or the legacy of American racism in a bid for intellectual credibility that will always fall short out of timidity. A blockbuster with something to say and the guts to actually say it can be wonderful, but such creatures are as rare as unicorns, given polarization at home and tensions abroad.