As it happens, Mr. Orban needs E.U. funds more than ever. Like many other populist leaders, he botched the response to the covid-19 epidemic, with the result that Hungary has one of the highest per capita death rates in the world. Opposition parties from the far right to the socialist left have forged a coalition against him, making the outcome of national elections next year an open question, despite the twisted political system. Mr. Orban’s worsening political prospects probably had something to do with the new anti-LGBTQ legislation: Hungarian analysts say he was hoping it would drive a wedge into the opposition alliance. If the actual outcome is to hamper his ability to lavish E.U. aid on his constituents while simultaneously trashing E.U. values, it will be a salutary lesson.